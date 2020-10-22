Early voters pushtotal past 5,000

LAURINBURG — Wednesday saw the lowest full-day turnout for One-Stop Early Voting in Scotland County, but the total for the first seven days still soared past 5,000.

Scotland County Board of Elections Executive Director said 746 registered voters cast ballots on Wednesday, pushing the overall total to 5,484.

Of those who have cast a ballot during One-Stop voting, a total of 3,139 have been Democrats; another 1,000 have been Republican; 1,335 have been unaffiliated; and six have been Libertarian.

Also, a total of 2,368 early voters have been black; another 2,544 have been white; 254 have been Native American — 3,095 have been female and 2,165 have been male.

The numbers from the first five days were …

— Thursday — 1,114

— Friday — 1,034

— Saturday — 366

— Sunday — 295

— Monday: 989

— Tuesday: 940

— Wednesday: 746

— Total: 5,484

Early voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., as well as Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and closed Sunday. During the third and final week, the hours of Monday through Friday will remain the same and Saturday will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Early voting is being held at 231 E. Cronly St. in the Annex conference room.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.