LAURINBURG — After hours of work Saturday, Hammond Park is looking a bit different — and it’s not done yet.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation held a community build on Saturday with members from the community, including firefighters and athletes from Scotland High football and softball, were tasked with removing overgrown shrubs, unwrapping equipment and installing it.

“It went well,” said Director Bryan Graham. “We had people who live in the community coming and inquiringly about what was going on, there were people walking around the track who was excited about seeing the progress. Everyone seemed very excited about it.”

The new equipment included children’s exercise course along with adult exercise equipment, which has some handicap accessible items as well. But there is still work that needs to be done at the park which was not completed on Saturday.

“We got about 75% of the work complete,” Graham said. “The rest we will have our staff complete in-house. We need to put in the mulch for the kid’s exercise equipment to make it softer if they fall and a shade structure above the adult exercise equipment.”

Graham added the children’s course should be ready to be used by the end of the week while the adult equipment is ready for use.

“We haven’t finished the ramp for the adult equipment,” Graham said. “But it should be installed soon since we wanted to make it accessible and have equipment for those who are in wheelchairs.”

The only things left to construct are the restrooms and a shelter, which once completed can be rented out for things like birthday parties or family reunions.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to improve our parks,” Graham said. “This is year two of a five-year plan so we’re excited.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com. To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/subscribe.