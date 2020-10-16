Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had broken into her 2007 Mazda and stole a Ruger 9mm firearm. There were no signs of forced entry.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mills Street reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had broken into his 1997 Isuzu and stole a pair of tan diabetic shoes. There were no signs of forced entry.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Daquawn Damar Johnson, 26, of McGirts Bridge Road was arrested Thursday for an assault on a female and injury to personal property warrant. He was given a $6,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Antonio Pipkin, 47, of South Turnpike Road was arrested Thursday for failure to appear. He was given a $100 bond.