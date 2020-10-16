Two arrested for Rockingham robbery

Bracey

LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police arrested two people Thursday in connection with a robbery that occurred in Rockingham.

According to Capt. Chris Young, on Tuesday the Laurinburg Police Department was notified by the Rockingham Police Department that there had been a robbery on Monday of a person in Rockingham where the victim’s wallet containing a debit card was taken.

The suspects had attempted to use the debit card in Laurinburg.

On Thursday, the Detective Division located the suspect’s vehicle in the Laurinburg Food Mart on Produce Market and Lees Mill roads. The vehicle was occupied by two individuals later identified as 28-year-old Daquan McKoy of Biggs Street in Laurinburg and 20-year-old Bridget Bracey of Fairley Road in Maxton. While speaking to the occupants, officers observed a concealed firearm on a seat inside the vehicle.

Both McKoy and Bracey were apprehended without incident. A search of the vehicle revealed the firearm was reported stolen from Laurinburg.

McKoy was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon by the Rockingham Police Department. He was also charged with identity theft, attempted obtaining property by false pretenses, felony conspiracy, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by felon by the Laurinburg Police Department.

He was given a total bond of $115,000.

Bracey was charged with conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon by the Rockingham Police Department and identity theft, attempted obtaining property by false pretenses, felony conspiracy, possession of stolen goods and possession of a stolen firearm by the Laurinburg Police Department.

She was given a total bond of $75,000.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.