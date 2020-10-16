Ritz is still a go, but will be virtual

LAURINBURG — Like many events this year, Scotland Memorial Foundation’s Putting on the Ritz will be moving from the giant tent in the parking lot of Scotland Memorial Hospital to phones and laptops.

Those attending the Ritz won’t have to don gowns and tuxes, but instead can lounge in their pajamas while watching the event from the comfort of their own home.

“It has been an interesting experience,” said Kirsten Dean, Foundation executive director. “We’ve had so much support from everyone for this because even though it’s not going to be a physical event they understand that the needs of the health care system haven’t gone away and have actually gone up.”

The event will still continue on its silent auction and Ritz Raffle will be done the same as before. The silent auction will be done online, opening towards the end of the month and staying open for two weeks. The Ritz Raffle tickets will be sold online, at Nic’s Pic Kwik locations, Southeast Farm Equipment and Scotland Motors for one lucky winner to win either a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, a John Deere Gator or $10,000.

“We’re still working out the details but we’re also planning on having some items as part of a Super Silent Auction where the auctioneer will announce that the bidding on an item will be closing in 60 seconds,” Dean said, “so that people who are wanting that item can bid and it will be semi-live.”

Dean added the Wine Wall will also be coming back this year but will be done fully online and the bottles will be delivered or picked up at a later time.

The money from these events goes to supporting the Scotland Health Care System going to health screenings, community health programs, scholarships and more. Last year the event raised $250,000.

The main thing that will be different this year will be the Fund the Need, which will be fully done over live-stream. This year the Fund the Need recipient is Scotland Regional Hospice.

“For Fund the Need we have a number to start out with and we ask who will match it,” Dean said. “While it’s usually done in person this year it will be done over live-stream where you can comment that you’ll match it. But we’ve already had people making donations for the Fund the Need because they aren’t sure if they’ll be able to get on during the event so you don’t have to be on to make a donation.”

For information or to make a donation visit scotlandhealth.org/virtualritz.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]