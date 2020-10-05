In thehomestretch

LAURINBURG — Election day is now less than a month away, and Scotland County Board of Elections is working diligently to ensure all ballots are accounted for.

“We have an extreme amount more of absentee ballots this year,” said Dell Parker, director of the board. “I have been here since 2006 and, for the most part, we would receive around 400 in absentee ballots. This year, however, we have already seen around 2,000.”

Many residents are using absentee mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 virus, but according to Parker, there are some important factors they should remember.

“Those choosing to vote absentee need to be sure it is filled out completely and correctly,” said Parker. “The voter signature line is located on the back and must be signed. In addition, there must be one witness, that witness should print their name, sign their name and provide their complete address.

“Also,” continued Parker, “they need to remember that if they choose to mail in their vote, they do not need to attend the in-person voting sessions because their vote has already been submitted. If anyone would like to request an absentee ballot they can call us and we will mail them the request form to them or they can find it online.”

Absentee votes must be received by Oct. 27 and the last day to register to vote is Friday.

“One-Stop Early Voting will be open beginning Oct. 15 and the last day will be Oct. 31,” said Parker. “All seven precincts will be open to voters on election day, Nov. 3.

“Residents also need to be aware that there are six groups that I know of sending out absentee ballots to residents whether they want them or not,” added Parker. “Residents need to be aware that they are not required to use absentee voting unless they choose to, all options are still available to residents.”

The Scotland County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m.

“Residents can view the meeting by following the link, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/996680245,” said Parker. “You can also dial in using your phone using the number 1 (669) 224-3412 and the access code is 996-680-245.”

The board will review returned absentee-by-mail ballot envelopes and will also discuss precinct training during its meeting.

