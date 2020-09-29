LAURINBURG — State Rep. Garland Pierce visited the State Line Children’s World this week to spend a little time with the children and see how things were going with their E-learning and day-to-day activities.

“Rep. Pierce has been a great help to us over the past few months,” said Davina DeBerry of State Line. “When the pandemic began we were trying to continue the learning process for our kids online, but we soon discovered our internet was not adequate enough so we had to start teaching from home.”

Pierce worked with the daycare to find a provider that could give the teachers a more powerful internet source.

“He really got involved,” said DeBerry. “He stayed in contact and made sure the process continued on so we could give our kids what they need. It was a long process, it took months to complete.”

On Tuesday, Pierce visited to read and talk with the children.

“The children were really reactive to him,” said DeBerry. “He visited the E-learning room to see them being able to attend class through the broadband that we now have and he also visited the other classroom where he talked with them and read them a book.

“He was very good with them while reading,” added DeBerry, “he would ask them what sound animals made and they were eager to respond.”

After he toured the facility and read to the class, Pierce sat down and enjoyed a little Lego fun with the youngsters.

“I enjoy interacting with them,” said Pierce. “It was a great opportunity to read with them and see how they are doing with their online classes. They are a great blessing and they are our future. It is important to continue to encourage them and teach them from an early age that they are important and they matter.”

The day care also plans to have events in the near future to further educate the children.

“We are looking forward to seeing the fire department come out in October and teach our children about fire safety,” said DeBerry. “I would also like to give a big shout out to Jordan McQueen with the Laurinburg Fire Department, he always does a great job coming out and supporting the education on fire safety with our kids.”

JJ Melton can be contacted at jmelton@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.