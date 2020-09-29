A farewell to Hargrave

LAURINBURG — The end of an era comes Wednesday. After seven years with Scotland County Schools, Superintendent Ron Hargrave is officially retired.

Hargrave submitted his retirement to the Scotland County Board of Education in June with the resignation becoming effective Oct. 1. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, he was recognized for all his work with the school system with a plaque and words of thanks.

“On behalf of our board, we’d like to say thank you,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “Our district is better because you’ve come this way and we appreciate all your efforts … not only to this county but to this state as a whole, it’s very impactful. It’s not just here in Scotland County that folks know who Ron Hargrave is, folks around the state knows.”

Each board member shared their thanks to Hargrave along with stories on how he has impacted them and the district.

“I can remember the day you came for your interview,” said Boardmember Jeff Byrd. “We interviewed you and, in that moment, I knew you were the guy and I think everyone sitting in that room felt the same way … you give it 100% every day and I’m grateful for all you’ve done for Scotland County, for the kids of Scotland County, the staff but I’m also glad to call you a friend.”

Hargrave thanked the board, staff and the community for embracing him and giving him the opportunity to lead the school system.

“I chose you before you ever chose me,” Hargrave said. “There was something about the spirit in that room and the comradery around that table … it was just something in my spirit that said this is it.”

Hargrave also shared after his second interview with the board, he got as far as Gibson when the call came from the board to turn around and come back.

“My ultimate goal was for any child to belive that wherever they wanted to go, whatever they wanted to do that they could get there from here,” Hargrave said. “We can be better and we’re going to get better in continuing to push our children forward.”

A video was also put together from numerous students, principals and teachers across the district thanking Hargrave for all that he’s done in the school district.

“When you first arrived you put on a kilt and you conducted our band playing the Star-Spangled Banner at a football game,” said Scotland Band Director Britton Goodwin. “You immediately showed your commitment and your passion for our community, our schools and most importantly to our students.”

SEarCH Principal Kesha Hood also thanked Hargrave for everything he did in the county as well as believing in her.

“We appreciate it and we will miss your passion and everything you have brought to our county,” Hood said. “Personally, I’d like to thank you for taking a chance on me and believing in me and for everything you’ve done to help me grow.”

Sycamore Lane Elementary Media Specialist Kim Brown added Hargrave challenged everyone and molded them into better educators for the students in the district.

“They say anytime you go someplace you’re supposed to leave it better than you found it,” said Sycamore Lane Elementary Principal Fannie Mason. “We certainly can say Scotland County has made marked improvements with you being here. Thank you for loving children so deeply and thank you for all the lessons you taught us … your leadership has meant the world.”

During his tenure, the district saw graduation rates improve from a rate of 72% to 91% and the dropout rate go from 6% to 1.45%. Other accolades include the largest growth in the district’s history and recognized by the College Board for increased access and outcomes of SAT and ACT tests, partnering with Richmond Community College to developed 25 Career and Technical Education pathways and saw an increase of 154% of students earning an industry-recognized credential.

Hargrave instituted the Whole Child Model that focuses on the mental health and social-emotional needs of students as well as their education. He also created and implemented the one-to-one digital initiative providing take-home devices for all students, a mobile STEAM classroom, a robotics program for grades 2-12, drone pilot certifications, book vending machines and a bus wifi initiative.

While at Scotland County Schools he has been given numerous recognitions and awards, such as being a part of the North Carolina Superintendent Executive Board, Chair of the Sandhill’s Region IV Superintendents Council, a mentor for NCSSA’s Aspiring Superintendents, recipient of the Dr. Brad Sneeden Leadership Award and Sandhills Region Superintendent of the Year.

