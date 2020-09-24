Optimist Club installs its new officers

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club of Laurinburg welcomed its new set of officers and board of directors on Thursday.

The installation meeting was a bit different than a normal year — taking place during a lunchtime meeting rather than an evening banquet. The lunch saw Chuck Witmore installed as president, taking over for Boyd McLaurin.

“It’s been a good year,” McLaurin said. “I know it’s been a crazy year due to COVID and everything, it’s had the club messed up and everything else messed up, but I’ve enjoyed it.”

McLaurin passed the gavel to Witmore, who spoke to the club as well, thanking everyone for the opportunity.

“Eleven years ago, my first banquet with the Optimist Club was a few days after my father has passed,” Whitmore said. “I felt a need to help. Shortly thereafter I was installed on the cleanup crew for the fish fry and since then we’ve had 21 fish fries and I’ve been president for 21 cleanups … it’s been an adventure.”

Whitmore added he has been given numerous opportunities as a member of the club, such as coaching baseball and working as a commissioner for two of the leagues.

“I’m looking forward to improvements at the park and trying to make the park the best we can for the kids,” Witmore said. “Hopefully next spring we’ll be behind the COVID restrictions.”

Awards were also presented at the installation, including the Riggins-Quick Eagle Service Award to John Ridge, Optimist of the Year to Randy Johnson and Life Member to Parks Mullis.

The 2020-21 Optimist Officers and Board of Directors include President Chuck Witmore, President-Elect Rodney McCarter, Past President Boyd McLaurin, Internal Vice President Tommy Brigman, External Vice President Randy Johnson, Secretary Bear Hughes, Treasurer Steve Cole, One-Year Director Jim Ellis, One-Year Director Ron Riggins, One-Year Director Jim Garrigus, Two-Year Director Jim Weave, Two-Year Director Scott Sellers and Two-Year Director Kirk McBride.

