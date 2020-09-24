Deadline looms artists to apply for grants

The deadline for artists in all disciplines to apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development is Wednesday.

Artist Support Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke, Sampson and Scotland counties by the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County.

The program was made possible through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council and the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, the Robeson County Arts Council, the Sampson County Arts Council, and the Storytelling and Arts Center of the Southeast.

Grant applications are available on the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County’s website. The application deadline is Sept. 30. Grant awards will range from $500 to $1,000.

Emerging or established artists are encouraged to apply to support a range of professional and artistic development, including the creation of work, improvement of business operations or expanding capacity to bring work to new audiences. Up to 50% of the grant award may be used directly for artist’s fees to support the applicant.

“The Artist Support Grants program responds to the impact of the pandemic by ensuring that artists and the state’s arts infrastructure have the resources needed to help our state make a strong social and economic recovery,” said Wayne Martin, Arts Council executive director.

Contact Kennon Jackson Jr. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 910-323-1176, Ext. 222, for more information.