Forum moved because of holiday

LAURINBURG — The man who history claims discovered America has caused the annual Candidate Forum to be moved.

Residents won’t have to wait as long to hear candidates running for local offices answer important questions at the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum.

Originally scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12, the forum will now be held Thursday, Oct. 8, because of Columbus Day.

With the general elections approaching, the forum will give the candidates a chance to vocalize their thoughts and opinions on topics that could be important to residents.

Chris English, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, is expecting candidates on the ballot — or their representative — for Scotland County Board of Commissioners, Scotland County School Board, N.C. House of Representatives District 48 and N.C. State Senate District 25 to participate.

Residents will be able to view the event on Facebook Live on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

”The forum will begin at 6 p.m.,” said English.

According to English, each candidate will have two minutes to make their opening remarks referencing their platform and qualifications.

“After all candidates have made opening statements, questions will be asked (and) candidates will have 2 minutes to respond to each question,” said English.

