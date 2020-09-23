LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Library is celebrating fall and the cooler weather with a new theme for the StoryWalk.

Located at the Bridge Creek trail at the James L. Morgan Complex on Turnpike Road the trail will feature a story and scavenger hunt.

“Two stories are featured on this installation: ‘We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt’ by Steve Metzger and ‘Leaf Man’ by Lois Ehlert,’” said Youth Services Librarian Jenna Knight. “‘We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt’ is a fall-time version of ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt’ was a very popular family activity a few months ago. ‘Leaf Man’ is simple, beautiful children’s classic and so easy to use for hands-on activities.”

Both the stories will take participants through the trail, collecting nature items like sticks, pine cones, seed pods and leaves that will give them a craft to make at home.

“When participants are finished walking the trail, they will have the items they need to make their own Leaf Man at home,” Knight said.”I am encouraging participants to take photos of their Leaf Man and share them with us on our Facebook page or by emailing them to me.”

The first theme of the StoryWalk was set up in July with a partnership with Scotland County Parks and Recreation with a fairytale theme to match the Summer Reading Program.

“The first StoryWalk was well received by the community,” Knight said. “It provides an outlet for families to explore the outdoors, exercise, and participate in COVID-friendly activities.”

StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and have been installed in all 50 states and 12 countries.

“Fall weather is here and the StoryWalk is ready for you to get outside and enjoy it,” Knight said. “While you are there also take advantage of Scotland County Parks and Recreation’s Geocache program which follows along Bridge Creek Trail as well.”

The Bridge Creek trail is located at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg next to the Scotland Place.

To send in the Leaf Man craft, email it to [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].