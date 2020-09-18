City council to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be hearing about the state of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday.

The council will be meeting virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for it’s monthly meeting and will be hearing from Greg Wood from Scotland Health Cary System.

The council will also be discussing the direction concerning future council meetings.

Any resident who wishes to submit comments for the public comment period should submit comments in writing to City Clerk Jenny Tippett via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The comments will be read aloud during the public comment period.

