Satterfield tabbed interim superintendent

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools have named Cory Satterfield as interim superintendent as current Superintendent Ron Hargrave prepares to leave the district.

It was announced in June that Hargrave had tendered his resignation after spending seven years in the district. During closed session during Monday’s Board of Education meeting, it was unanimously decided that Satterfield, who is currently the assistant superintendent of auxiliary services, would take the position until the board hires a new superintendent.

Satterfield will begin the interim position on Oct. 1.

”We needed to make the decision as to who would maintain the system while we were looking for a new superintendent,” said Board Chairman Rick Singletary. “The School Board Association gave us several candidates which were retired superintendents but Cory Satterfield was already in our system, so we felt that he would be a good choice to maintain the stability and also save funds. We felt it was best for the system as a whole until we are able to hire a new superintendent, hopefully in January.”

Satterfield has been in public education for 28 years and has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent for human resources. He’s been with Scotland County Schools since August 2012.

“I am looking forward to continuing the positive trajectory of both the community and the school system,” Satterfield said. “I’m also looking forward to hopefully getting back to some normalcy … and making sure that our students are learning and having a positive experience in our school system.”

Satterfield added that he was thankful for the board to have the confidence in him to lead the school system for the next few months.

“I’m thankful to Dr. Hargrave for all he has done for our school system,” Satterfield said. “I’ve done a bit of everything in the school system, so I think it will be helpful as we transition into a new superintendent.”

