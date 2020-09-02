A classic pasta meal … with a little twist

One of my favorite foods, since I was little, was pasta and I’ve always enjoyed how much you’re able to do with it as well.

From spaghetti to Alfredo there’s so much that can be added for just a little bit of extra. The other day I decided I wanted to venture away from my normal go-to simple pasta recipe that really is just sauce from a jar with some extra seasoning and try something different. That’s how I managed to make this version of “Eggplant Pasta” and I will definitely be making it way more often.

I love eggplant, but my ways of cooking it usually end up with me making eggplant lasagna because I’m lazy and it’s easy. I’ve ventured out making fried eggplant and eggplant parm but those take so much longer than I want usually. But I wasn’t in the mood for any of those ways and figured I’d try and make a sauce with eggplant in it.

It turned out way better than I anticipated too, I didn’t know what I was doing and for my sauce, I really only had tomato sauce and my seasoning, no paste or anything so I wasn’t sure how it would go.

I also used fresh basil from my plant and I swear fresh basil just makes any pasta dish taste so much better but that just might be my insane love for basil.

***

Ingredients …

1 medium sized eggplant

4 cups of pasta, cooked

1/2 an onion, diced

15 ounce can of tomato sauce

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of garlic

2 teaspoons of rosemary

2 teaspoons of parsley

5-10 basil leaves, half chopped finely

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Preheat oven to 400. Cut eggplant into cubes and place on a sheet pan. Toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes or until done.

While eggplant is cooking saute onions in a pan with the remaining oil. Add and cook garlic until fragrant then add tomato sauce, rosemary, parsley and the chopped basil. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Keep on low-heat constantly stirring until eggplant is done then add eggplant to the sauce. Once mixed top pasta with the sauce and add remaining basil and cheese if desired.

