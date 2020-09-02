Fitness is back on the menu

LAURINBURG — While many Scotland County residents await the new Planet Fitness to be finalized and opened for business, there are other options for gym-goers looking to get back into the habit of fitness. And Gov. Cooper’s order closing gyms will expire on Friday … with limits.

Family Fitness of Laurinburg is one of those local options. The gym has been open for some time now.

“Family Fitness remains dedicated to protecting our members and community and have done so for over 23 years,” said Charles Callahan, owner of Family Fitness.

“All our employees are required to wear a mask while working when social distance can’t be obtained,” continued Callahan. “Members have access to the facility without contact though our bio-metric scanner. Masks and gloves are available for members, masks are encouraged while entering and leaving the facility. Our showers and childcare facility are suspended at this time.”

Hand and equipment sanitizer stations have been positioned throughout the facility as well.

“The 30% capacity the governor has deemed the limit for gyms allows for around 100 members and employees,” said Callahan. “We have taken a more protective approach however and are limiting access to 55 at this time.

“We ask members to be mindful of others when using equipment by keeping their distance,” added Callahan, “and using disinfection stations before and after every use. Stay home if you are not feeling well. And remember wear, wait, wash.”

Family Fitness is taking new members and offers discounts to first responders, school employees, and students.

Residents wishing to join Family Fitness can visit the gym Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. On Fridays the hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“With Phase 2.5, doctors or medical professionals’ notes are not required to use the facility,” said Callahan.

Planet Fitness of Rockingham is open as well.

“We are currently open to our customers,” said Emily Thompson, assistant manager at Planet Fitness of Rockingham. “Tuesday was actually our opening day.”

Germs and the spread of the COVID-19 is of concern to the Planet Fitness staff as well.

“We are taking extra precautions to help insure the safety of our patrons,” said Thompson. “While they are not actively exercising on the equipment, their masks have to be worn.

“Our employees must wear theirs at all times while in the building,” continued Thompson. “We are also sanitizing all of the equipment every 20 minutes and we have those using the equipment sanitizing it when they are finishes as well.”

Planet Fitness of Rockingham is located on East Broad Avenue and Is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a,m, until 10 p.m., Fridays 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

