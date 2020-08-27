LAURINBURG — Coming together as a community was the main takeaway from the annual State of Education meeting on Thursday morning at Laurinburg City Hall.

The meeting was hosted by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and educational representatives included Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave; Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis; and St. Andrews University Interim President Ellen Bernhardt.

“In order for children to have an opportunity to be back in our buildings, the community at large is going to have to do its part,” Hargrave said. “We’re all in this together so we want them to be back in school but the community has to do their part. Wearing masks when they’re out and about, washing their hands, staying socially distanced so that our community can stay safe.”

At St. Andrews, students have signed a pledge to help keep both fellow students and the community safe by wearing masks and other protocols. Other protocols put in place include a daily temperature check and giving students a wristband if they are cleared.

With COVID-19 causing classes to look different than it has in the past but quick thinking has caused the representatives to learn lessons they’ll keep with them in the future.

“The pandemic didn’t change who we are,” McInnis said. “We still have to be true to ourselves and we still have to work together. We have to lead by example and our actions have to be much louder than our words. After a while, I’ve learned that all these words drown out each other.”

Hargrave added that they are all learning every day, but has learned Scotland County is able to rise to any challenge as long as the community is able to come together with a positive mindset.

“Our mission hasn’t changed, our core values haven’t changed, we are St. Andrews,” Bernhardt said. “Our students have always been the focus of who we are so the lessons this year are a continuation of what we’ve always done. Our goal is to provide a customized college experience for each and every student so that each one of them can discover their purpose in life.

“We’ve learned, though we have to continue because of COVID-19, there are new hurdles of doing that — but the mission is still the same,” Bernhardt added.

Each of the representatives also spoke on how each of the schools has grown and is continuing to grow despite the pandemic.

“We have focused on continuing to stay on path and not let this distract us and keep us from our mission,” McInnis said. “We’ve found ways to overcome it … we continue to look for opportunities because the message we’re hearing from local companies is despite the unemployment rate there are a lot of jobs. There’s a huge demand for good quality trained skilled motivated employees right here at home and across the region so we’re working to be part of the solution.”

Hargrave said that while the school system is bound by the standard course of study by the state but currently are looking at how they can deliver that. One advantage Scotland County Schools has is that every student has technology in their hands and if that decision hadn’t been made when it was then it could have resulted in issues right now.

“We have experienced a 74% growth this year in our population,” Bernhardt said. “In the midst of all that in the past two years we’ve put together 12 new undergraduate programs and one new graduate program and I think that has been the power behind the growth.”

Honoring Ron Hargrave

Chris English, executive director of the Chamber, recognized Hargrave with the Honor of the Longleaf Pine, a local award created by Beacham McDougald.

“I’ve worked with you for five years and you announced your retirement,” English said. “I know you aren’t one that’s too big on things like this but I wouldn’t feel right about not honoring you today.”

The local award is for distinguished service and is from not only the Chamber but also the Scotland County Tourism Development Authority.

“I appreciate the opportunity to work with you over these past five years and I know you have nothing but the love for our children in your heart and it definitely shows,” English added.

