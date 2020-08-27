Pray our leaders see people need relief from virus mandates

People pray!

And they did Saturday in Fairmont. But instead or congregating in a church, which is prohibited because of fears that people gathering to practice their faith might spread COVID-19 and cause a new outbreak, they exercised their constitutional right of religious freedom and shared their message of hope and joy while walking through town. About 100 people participated in the prayer walk that included members of multiple churches and featured mobile sermons, all under the watchful eyes of Fairmont police officers.

Heaven forbid followers of the Gospel get rowdy and start torching businesses and destroying public property!

No, wait! That generally happens when “woke” followers of a secular agenda congregate in places like Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Chicago; Atlanta; and Minneapolis.

However, a little public prayer probably couldn’t have come at a better time for people who have been bombarded for months by images of fire and violence, and by angry, disparaging words spoken by people engaged in political discourse that sometimes bears the hallmarks of verbal warfare. There’s only so much of that a soul can take before it becomes weary and in need of something spiritually refreshing.

People pray!

We are in trying times and in need of a reason for hope and a fountain from which we can drink deep of a revitalizing message.

For months we have been told to alter our lives in order to slow the spread of a coronavirus shared with us by the communist government of China. For some of our neighbors that alteration has come in the form of a lost job or orders to close a business into which the owner has poured sweat and money in an attempt to build something he or she can be proud of.

For too many people dreams of a productive, better life have become nightmares of uncertainty rampant with fears that batter the heart and mind until despair is born.

So people pray! Pray these days of virus-related restrictions end soon so everyone sitting at home wondering when they can again start earning a paycheck or fully reopen a business can be free of the uncertainty and can return to the dignity of work. Pray for government mandates that aren’t so burdensome they can’t be met with reasonable effort or for closure orders that aren’t contradictory. For example: Why can the liquor store be open but movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms and churches must remain closed?

Pray the people elected to represent the will of the people come to question the effectiveness of their own mandates. Pray our leaders come to consider that, maybe, it’s time to try something else; perhaps initiating plans that protect the people most vulnerable to COVID-19 while allowing the people at less risk to return to their pre-pandemic lives.

Pray our leaders soon come to understand their actions and rules are piling emotional, psychological and economic burdens upon the people they are supposed to serve. Pray these same leaders once more realize their primary job is to craft and protect social and economic environments in which people can pursue happiness and worship without restraint.

Pray our leaders come to know they can’t save peoples’ lives by not letting them live.

— Champion Media