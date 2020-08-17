County tests new voting equipment

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections held a simulated election Thursday in an effort to test new voting equipment the county is purchasing.

“The current elections equipment has been in use since 2006 and has outlived its usefulness,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer for Scotland County in a press release.

Present at the simulated elections were representatives from Printelect, the New Bern company that will be the vendor for the new equipment. Also present were members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, Scotland County Board of Elections, Scotland County Commissioners and other county officials.

“More than 1,000 ballots were cast, which were required by the state to determine the machines worked as designed,” said Robinson. “Elections equipment must be tested before being used in an actual election.”

The new equipment also includes machines that are ADA compliant and can assist individuals with disabilities in marking their ballot.

“Most counties in the state are using this same equipment,” said Dr. Bill Purcell, Board of Elections chairman. “I was really impressed with how it worked and how accurate it was. This equipment gives us a big advantage and puts us up to date with the other counties in our state.”

More training will be held on the machines throughout the next couple of months for elections staff Director Dell Parker and Deputy Director Chassidy Brewer in preparation for November’s election.

