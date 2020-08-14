Groomer a Ray of sunshine for local dogs

LAURINBURG — After several years of working out of the X-Way Road Animal Hospital, Martina Ray is opening her own pet grooming shop.

Marti’s Purty Pets, LLC is hosting its grand opening on Saturday at its location at 1541 Atkinson St. The groomers will offer a variety of spa day options for dogs as well as a boutique in the front of the store with treats for both dogs and their human companions.

“I’ve been grooming for about four years,” said Ray. “I started grooming on my parent’s back porch and then went and got my certificate from Richmond Community College. I then got a job at X-Way Animal Hospital and Dr. Guzman allowed me to groom after hours there.”

Ray credits Guzman with helping her build her clientele enough to be able to open the shop as well as helping her feel more comfortable with her own place. But she will still be working at the animal hospital.

“I still work at X-Way,” Ray said. “I feel like that’s what’s different from everyone else is that I have veterinary experience. I know how to handle the mean dogs and how to handle it all. I’ve been working at X-Way for four years and I’ve seen everything and it helps me be more prepared.”

With her training in a vets office, Ray says it helps her to be able to accept any dog even the meaner or more aggressive dogs.

She offers nail trimmings, baths, colored nail caps, breath fresheners and many more options for dog owners.

“I want you to be able to come in and let your dog have a spa day, but also get a few goodies for your dog and yourself,” Ray said. “My goal is to make it a positive experience for both the animal and the owner.”

Ray also added that she doesn’t do more than three dogs a day to groom to allow her to not only take her time with the grooming but also to help keep the animal calm.

“I want them to enjoy it and leave here nice and pretty,” Ray said.

Ray is also being supported in her business by her family with her father helping keep up with the shop, her mother acting as a receptionist and her boyfriend helping with the big dogs.

“I like that I can come in and all my family is here,” Ray said. “It makes it feel more homey.”

Due to COVID-19, Ray won’t be having people come into the building for the grooming just yet and instead will be doing a drop-off and pick-up option to keep everyone safe.

“I’m doing this for my boys Kaydan and Keaton because I’m so proud of them and I want them to be proud of me,” Ray said. “And I’ve got to thank God for allowing me to do this.”

For information contact Marti’s Purty Pets, LLC at 910-506-4481.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].