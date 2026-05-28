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Hooligans connect with fans at meet-and-greet

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
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Hooligans player pose with a fan during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill on May 27, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Hooligans player pose with a fan during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill on May 27, 2026.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Highland Hooligans merchandise is displayed during the team’s meet-and-greet. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Highland Hooligans merchandise is displayed during the team’s meet-and-greet.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Members of the Highland Highland staff during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Members of the Highland Highland staff during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Highland Hooligans players gather during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill on May 27, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Highland Hooligans players gather during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill on May 27, 2026.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Highland Hooligans players gather during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill on May 27, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Highland Hooligans players gather during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill on May 27, 2026.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Highland Hooligans players gather during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill on May 27, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Highland Hooligans players gather during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill on May 27, 2026.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Members of the Highland Highland staff during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Members of the Highland Highland staff during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Highland Hooligans players gather during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill on May 27, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Highland Hooligans players gather during the team’s meet-and-greet at Railroad Bar & Grill on May 27, 2026.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans hosted a meet-and-greet Wednesday at Railroad Bar & Grill, giving fans a chance to meet players, purchase merchandise, take photos and collect autographs. After all the batting and hitting on the field, Wednesday offered the Scotland County community a chance to interact with players away from the Diamond. Here are photos from the event.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.

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