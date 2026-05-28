Carolina Civic Center presents ‘Hairspray’ musical June 10-14

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will present the musical Hairspray June 10-14.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. June 10-12, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 13 and 3 p.m. June 14.

Directed by the theater’s resident artist Kendrix Singletary, the production continues the venue’s tradition of large-scale theatrical performances.

“The 1950s are out, and change is in the air,” the theater said in a description of the show. Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical filled with humor, romance and songs. The production is based on John Waters’ 1988 film about teenager Tracy Turnblad, who dreams of dancing on a local television show in 1962 Baltimore.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors age 60 and older and military members, and $15 for students. Group rates of $25 per ticket are available for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.carolinaciviccenter.com, in person or by credit card or cash from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the theater’s administrative offices, or by calling 910-738-4339. Tickets may also be available at the door. The lobby box office opens one hour prior to each performance.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a restored 1928 venue listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Located at 315 N. Chestnut St., it originally opened as a vaudeville and silent film house and now hosts live performances, films, exhibits and special events.

The theater is located in historic downtown Lumberton near Fourth and Chestnut streets, one block north of the downtown plaza.