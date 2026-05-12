Scotland track teams qualify for 3A state championship

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High boys’ and girls’ track and field teams have qualified for the NCHSAA 3A State Championship, which will take place Saturday at North Carolina A&T.
Members of the boys team include:
Andre McNeil- long jump
Matthew Carter- 400-meter dash
4×100-meter relay team: Andre McNeil, Matthew Carter, Jordan McNeil and Michael McLean
4×200-meter relay team: Andre McNeil, Ja’kari Monley, Marlin Moore and Matthew Carter
4×400-meter relay team: Tanarvis Graham, Ja’kari Monley, Marlin Moore and Matthew Carter
Members of the girls team include:
4×100-meter relay team: Lucia Williams, Janilya McBride, Shania McKoy and Camiree Campbell
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