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Scotland track teams qualify for 3A state championship

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in ,

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High boys’ and girls’ track and field teams have qualified for the NCHSAA 3A State Championship, which will take place Saturday at North Carolina A&T.

Members of the boys team include:

Andre McNeil- long jump

Matthew Carter- 400-meter dash

4×100-meter relay team: Andre McNeil, Matthew Carter, Jordan McNeil and Michael McLean

4×200-meter relay team: Andre McNeil, Ja’kari Monley, Marlin Moore and Matthew Carter

4×400-meter relay team: Tanarvis Graham, Ja’kari Monley, Marlin Moore and Matthew Carter

Members of the girls team include:

4×100-meter relay team: Lucia Williams, Janilya McBride, Shania McKoy and Camiree Campbell

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.

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