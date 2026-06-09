One last lap, new roads ahead

LAURINBURG — Before embarking on the next leg of their journey, 293 Scotland High School seniors took one final walk together Friday night.

Led by the Scotland High School Color Guard and piper Bill Caudill, members of the Class of 2026 passed through the Scotland County Schools Legacy Tunnel at Pate Stadium, where teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria staff, office personnel, administrators and others who helped guide them along the way greeted them with cheers and applause.

After emerging from the tunnel, graduates took a lap around the stadium before an audience of family members, friends and loved ones gathered to celebrate the milestone.

The ceremony also included a tribute to classmates no longer with them. Graduates paused to remember Jesse Kegley, Zy’Shawn McInnis, A’domous Malloy-Henry and Semas Morris.

Valedictorian Delaney Reese Pittman and Salutatorian William Blaine Callahan were recognized during the ceremony and presented medals by Principal Laura Bailey.

In her address, Pittman compared her four years at Scotland High School to a road trip filled with “unexpected detours, unforgettable passengers, and learning along the way.”

She described freshman year as the first stop on that journey, when many students shared the uncertainty of not knowing what to expect while learning who they could trust and building lasting friendships.

“They may have started as strangers, but over time they became your support system, your teammates and closest friends,” Pittman said.

Though classmates will soon travel different paths, Pittman said the relationships formed at Scotland High School will continue to shape their futures.

“Even though our paths may separate after tonight, the friendships we built during this time in our lives will continue to impact us on our next road trip,” she said.

Pittman reflected on the challenges and milestones of sophomore and junior years before arriving at a senior year filled with college applications, FAFSA forms and decisions about what comes next.

Whether graduates are headed to a college or university, entering the workforce or enlisting in military service, Pittman expressed confidence in her classmates.

“I am confident that the Class of 2026 is going to make a big difference wherever we decide to leave our mark,” Pittman said.

As graduates prepare to leave Scotland High School behind, Pittman encouraged them to focus on the journey rather than the destination.

“As we leave this chapter behind and begin the next, remember that success is not measured by how fast we reach our destination but by the determination we show along the way,” she said.

“Tonight is not the end of our journey but the start of a new one.”

Bailey challenged graduates to build lives centered on purpose rather than achievement alone.

“Every single one of you here has the ability to live a meaningful life,” Bailey said.

She said meaningful lives are often built through small actions done consistently.

“Things like showing up, keeping your word, being kind when nobody’s watching, working hard when no one is fighting for you, choosing discipline over excuses and choosing people over pride,” Bailey said.

Reflecting on the students’ time at Scotland High School, Bailey said she had witnessed remarkable growth within the graduating class.

“I’ve watched you overcome things that nobody else even knew you were carrying. I’ve watched friendships form, leaders emerge, and confidence grow,” she said.

Bailey reassured graduates that it is acceptable not to have every detail of their future mapped out.

“Some of you aren’t completely sure what’s next, and that’s OK,” Bailey said. “Very few adults have life figured out as much as you think they do, but wherever life takes you, don’t lose yourself chasing things that ultimately don’t matter. Protect your peace, protect your integrity, protect your relationships.”

She encouraged graduates to stay connected to the people who supported them throughout their journey.

“Call your parents, thank your teachers, show up for your friends. Be the person people can count on,” Bailey said.

Bailey reminded students that while accomplishments are important, the relationships they build often leave the deepest impact.

“Years from now, you may not remember test scores or assignments, but you will remember who stood beside you,” she said. “At the end of the day, success without purpose feels empty, and purpose, I find, is always connected to people.”

As the ceremony drew to a close, Bailey offered one final reflection to the Class of 2026.

“Class of 2026, tonight is not just about what you achieved,” Bailey said. “It’s about who you became while you were at Scotland High School.”

Following the conferring of diplomas, the 293 graduates of Scotland High School officially turned their tassels and celebrated the beginning of the next chapter in their lives.