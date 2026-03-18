Scots’ win streak snapped in 9-0 loss to Terry Sanford

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots baseball team (3-5) saw its two-game winning streak come to an end as the Terry Sanford Bulldogs handed the Scots their worst loss of the season at home on Tuesday, 9-0.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first and third innings to build a 4-0 lead, added a run in the fifth and four more in the seventh to put the game out of reach. Terry Sanford outhit Scotland 8 to 4. Kaden Hunsucker led the Scots with two hits.

“We were not good at all,” head coach Ricky Schattuer said. “Terry Sanford is not that great, and the conference is up for grabs. If we put the bat to the ball, we are the team to beat.”

Scotland’s Mavin McKenzie was the pitcher for the first six innings and played well, allowing eight hits, seven runs (four earned), striking out nine and not allowing a walk.

“If you had told me that Mavin [McKenzie] would play the way he did, I would have said we won,” Schattuer said.

Positives were hard to come by for the Scots in the loss to Terry Sanford, but they will have a quick turnaround on the road in a rematch against Terry Sanford on Friday at 6 p.m.