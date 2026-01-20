Scotland County Schools Superintendent Adell Baldwin addresses the congregation at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church during the NAACP’s Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration held Monday.

Dozens of people took to the streets in Laurinburg on Monday for the annual Martin Luther King Day march.

LAURINBURG — Dozens of people marched down Main Street on Monday to honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., continuing a local tradition centered on remembrance, service and civic engagement.

The march, organized by the Scotland County Branch of the NAACP, began in the parking lot of Kimbrell’s Furniture and traveled through downtown Laurinburg before concluding with a service at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church. The event marked the federal holiday observed on the third Monday in January, commemorating King’s leadership in the civil rights movement and his commitment to nonviolent activism.

Among the participants was Laurinburg native Sarah Monroe, who traveled from Washington, D.C., and took part.

Monroe said her involvement in civil rights demonstrations spans decades, including participation in the 100 Men March. As a child, she marched in the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Washington, D.C., as a pom-pom girl.

She said her motivation for marching comes from honoring her family’s legacy of activism.

“My ancestors have done it, and I just want to keep on the tradition,” Monroe said.

Following the march, Scotland County Schools Superintendent Adell Baldwin delivered remarks during a special service at Bright Hopewell Baptist Church, urging attendees to move beyond symbolic gestures and commit to service in their everyday lives.

Baldwin described King as “small in stature but large in assignment,” noting that despite standing just 5 feet, 8 inches tall, King carried the responsibility of leading a national movement.

“He had the responsibility of carrying a movement,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin acknowledged the importance of symbolism in honoring King but challenged attendees to focus on action rather than appearance. While the MLK holiday serves as a meaningful symbol, he said opposing inequality and injustice requires people to actively show up and do the work.

“If you’re opposed to inequality, if you’re opposed to injustice, you need to go clock in,” Baldwin said.

He encouraged the audience to honor King’s memory not through applause or celebration alone, but through consistent service that continues long after the holiday ends.

Baldwin highlighted King’s intellect, academic achievements and faith, noting that while King accomplished extraordinary things — including graduating from Boston University and earning the Nobel Peace Prize — his belief system anchored his leadership.

“Martin was an articulate man,” Baldwin said. “He did all these great things, but at the end of the day, he was a believer.”

Baldwin warned against reducing King’s message to images, titles or decorations without meaningful action, saying true service requires sacrifice.

“Dr. King’s message cannot stop with a billboard,” Baldwin said. “It must be in your hands and in your feet.”

He said symbols are easy to display but often come without responsibility, contrasting them with the daily effort required to make a real difference in workplaces and communities.

“If you go in your office and you don’t make an impact every day that you go to work, shame on you,” Baldwin said. “You’re an act of symbolism, not service.”

Baldwin also addressed ongoing challenges facing the community, including rising crime, theft and isolation, urging individuals to take personal responsibility rather than waiting for others to act.

“Stop looking around for someone to decide,” Baldwin said. “You’re here because God called you to hear this.”

The event also emphasized civic engagement, particularly voter participation.

Harriet Jackson, a member of the Scotland County Board of Elections, encouraged residents to exercise their right to vote, stressing that accessibility should never be an excuse for apathy.

“We want everyone to vote,” Jackson said. “There is no excuse for not voting.”

She urged the community to protect that right and not take it for granted.

“Let’s not give away that one right as a people,” Jackson said.