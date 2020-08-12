Laurinburg blood drive set for Sept. 2

LAURINBURG — Once again, everyday residents will be given the opportunity to be a hero and potentially help save a life by giving blood.

The Laurinburg Presbyterian Church will offer this opportunity by hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“The need for blood is always great,” said Lisa Adams, office administrator for Laurinburg Presbyterian. “Even more so now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many avenues for blood collection over the past months.

“With the included COVID-19 antibody testing,” continued Adams, “there are increased opportunities to help save the lives of patients battling this disease.”

The drive will be held in the Fellowship Hall at 600 W. Church St. in Laurinburg between noon and 4:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, residents can go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter the Sponsor Code: Laurinburg or contact Lisa Adams at 910-276-0831, Ext. 301.

“Walk-ins are always welcome,” said Adams. “If you are able to make an appointment, it is helpful in the planning stages of the blood drive.

“You can pre-register up until the day of the drive,” added Adams.

The American Red Cross asks that those participating to arrive with a picture ID and be well hydrated.

“Visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of the drive to answer the health history questions and reduce wait time,” said Adams. “All eligible donors are needed.”

Red Cross employees are trained in universal precautions to help prevent the spread of any type of infection.

“Along with their normal safety protocols,” said Adams, “they have added pre-donation temperature screening, enhanced disinfecting, social distancing, enhanced staff wellness and protection.

“They have also increased educational materials to ensure the safety of blood donors, blood recipients and staff. As mentioned above, donating blood will provide the donor with a free COVID-19 antibody test,” continued Adams.

