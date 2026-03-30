Scotland boys track deliver championship performance at Union Pines

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High boys track and field team competed on Saturday at Union Pines High School, where they put together a championship performance. Below are the results from the meet.

Andre McNeil: 1st place long jump

Jaylen Roland: 2nd place shot put

Jalen Harris: 2nd place 100-meter hurdles

Ja’kari Monley: 3rd place long jump

Matthew Carter: 2nd place 10.88seconds (PR)

Stephen Proctor: 3rd place hurdles

1st place—4×100 relay

Andre McNeil, Matthew Carter, Jordan McLean, Mike McLean

2nd place—4×400 relay

Matthew Carter, Jordan McLean, Marlin Moore, Ja’kari Monley

2nd place—Throwers’ 4×100 relay

Jaylen Roland, Bryson Graves, Willie Farr, Tytan McCallum

Matthew Carter: Male Sportsmanship Award