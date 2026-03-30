Scotland boys track deliver championship performance at Union Pines

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High boys track and field team competed on Saturday at Union Pines High School, where they put together a championship performance. Below are the results from the meet.
Andre McNeil: 1st place long jump
Jaylen Roland: 2nd place shot put
Jalen Harris: 2nd place 100-meter hurdles
Ja’kari Monley: 3rd place long jump
Matthew Carter: 2nd place 10.88seconds (PR)
Stephen Proctor: 3rd place hurdles
1st place—4×100 relay
Andre McNeil, Matthew Carter, Jordan McLean, Mike McLean
2nd place—4×400 relay
Matthew Carter, Jordan McLean, Marlin Moore, Ja’kari Monley
2nd place—Throwers’ 4×100 relay
Jaylen Roland, Bryson Graves, Willie Farr, Tytan McCallum
Matthew Carter: Male Sportsmanship Award
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