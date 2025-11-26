The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina recently celebrated the opening of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ new Food Processing Center on Tuesday. The facility, located at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, will allow farmers to wash, package and store their vegetables as they prepare them for market.

MAXTON — Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina celebrated the opening of the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ new Food Processing Center on Tuesday, marking the fulfillment of a long-held vision.

The facility, located at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, will allow farmers to wash, package and store their vegetables as they prepare them for market. The tribe put a new spin on the ribbon-cutting ceremony, giving guests the chance to see the center in action as workers washed, rinsed, dried and bagged five heads of collards for market. The bags were labeled with the new “Produced by Lumbee Tribal Members” seal.

Lowery spoke about his vision when he first took office, saying he hoped to launch a Lumbee Tribe food brand for Lumbee farmers and ranchers. The opening of the processing center marks the first step toward that goal.

Lowery also thanked North Carolina lawmakers for their support of the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center and the agriculture department.