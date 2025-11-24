LAURINBURG — With the holiday season approaching, Church Community Services is calling on the community to help make Christmas brighter for families in need through its annual Christmas Cheer program.

Christmas Cheer 2025 plans to serve up to 150 families, including more than 360 children, and organizers say adoptive families, churches and businesses are urgently needed to meet that goal. So far, about 80 families have been adopted, according to volunteer Denise Riggins.

“We still have a ways to go … We can certainly use new sponsors,” Riggins said.

The Christmas Cheer program, a long-running initiative of Church Community Services of Scotland County, is designed to provide extra assistance to families with school-aged children who may struggle to afford gifts, warm clothing or holiday essentials. Most families in the program are identified through school social workers who work directly with children throughout the year.

Most years, Christmas Cheer serves well over 150 families, impacting hundreds of people across the county. Last year alone, sponsors and Church Community Services supported more than 180 families, and organizers hope to exceed that number this season.

How the program works

Once families are referred, CCS works to match as many as possible with sponsors — church groups, civic organizations, workplaces or individual residents—who adopt a family and shop for their needs.

Riggins emphasized that sponsors are not expected to play Santa Claus.

“They are just expected to help add a little extra support to families in need this Christmas,” she said. Sponsors may choose to adopt a small family, a large family or multiple families.

For families who are not adopted by outside sponsors, Church Community Services steps in using donated funds to ensure every child receives clothing and toys. Volunteers and staff work from November through December to prepare gifts, organize donations and support recipient families.

How to help

Organizers are reaching out to potential sponsors as well as monetary donors to help fund purchases for families adopted directly by CCS. Donations of new toys and new clothing—especially coats, jackets, scarves, hats, gloves, socks and blankets—are also needed.

For those unable to adopt a family, monetary contributions or donated items still make a meaningful impact.

If all 150 families are adopted by Nov. 30, CCS plans to begin taking a waiting list on Dec. 1 for additional families in need, provided donations allow.

Anyone interested in adopting a family, donating items or learning more about the most-needed gifts can contact Church Community Services at [email protected]

or call 910-277-0026.

