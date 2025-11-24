Leaders from Scotland County and the Town of Wagram gather to celebrate the installation of new playground equipment funded through a state rural development grant.

Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Lawrence Baker speaks during a ribbon-cutting on Friday for new playground equipment at Charles F. Murray Park in Wagram.

Flanked by public officials, Mayor Barbaran Pierce and Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Lawrence Baker cut the ribbon Friday on new playground equipment at Charles F. Murray Park in Wagram.

WAGRAM — Scotland County and Wagram leaders didn’t just cut a ribbon Friday — they took a few spins, slides and test runs on the brand-new playground equipment now brightening Charles F. Murray Park.

The vibrant new setup, purchased from Pro Playgrounds, was funded through a $45,000 rural development grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce. And judging by the reactions Friday, it’s already a hit.

County Manager April Snead said the project has been “years in the making,” slowed by red tape that took plenty of patience — and teamwork — to overcome.

“The economic developer at the time applied for the grant, and then the question became, where does it go?” Snead said. “Wagram came to mind and this park came to mind, and I’m so glad it did.”

“Things seem so simple — just put up a playground. Clearly, it’s never that simple,” Snead added.

Snead credited a behind-the-scenes team that helped turn a grant into playtime: grant writer Joy Hine, who worked closely with the state; Public Buildings Director Mike McGuirt, who ensured the equipment was installed correctly; and Risk Manager Lori Parks, who handled inspections and safety.

“A lot of different moving parts have to come into place at the right time to make it happen,” Snead said.

The new equipment pops with color and includes multiple slides, a swing set and a “wellness wheel” that asks kids to spin it and complete fun exercise challenges. Two new benches give parents a place to sit — or catch their breath.

More upgrades are planned. Older equipment will be removed or repainted, and Wagram Mayor Barbara Pierce is already seeking grants and donations to replace worn-out benches throughout the park.

Pierce said she’s already seen what the new playground can do, already seeing activity.

“The children were out here sliding up and down. They were having a ball,” she said.

She added that the playground offers something every parent can appreciate: fresh air and fewer screens.

“They’ll be able to enjoy the beauty of nature, look at the beautiful trees out here, and get the vitamin C their bodies need,” Pierce said.

Parks and Recreation Director Lawrence Baker offered a moment of inspiration, sharing a creed that guides the department’s work.

“We work, plan, and build and dream — in that order,” Baker said. “I believe everyone has the right to dream.”

Board of Commissioners Chairman Tim Ivey said the project is proof of what persistence can achieve.

“This has been a couple of years in the works. Things like this just don’t happen easily,” Ivey said. “There’s going to be thousands of hours of children enjoying this. This seems like a simple thing — it’s not. But the results will be great.”

Snead said the goal is to ensure every community in Scotland County has equal access to amenities — and Murray Park is just the beginning.

“This is just a little start for that in Wagram,” she said. “We have more coming in other communities.”

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected].