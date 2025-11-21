LAURINBURG — The NFL season is heating up in Week 12. At the beginning of the season, fans were uncertain about which teams were true contenders. However, with the playoffs approaching, we now see teams coming together in their pursuit of playoff spots — which is what fans love to see. As I always say, this is a weekly breakdown for fantasy owners looking to make a splash throughout the season.

Top three quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes at home versus the Indianapolis Colts

This game holds significant importance; if the playoffs begin today, Kansas City would be eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ tenure. In a game of this magnitude, he will have to play his A-game to keep their playoff hopes alive. Mahomes is a must-start this Sunday.

Lamar Jackson at home versus the New York Jets

Baltimore has won four straight; since quarterback Lamar Jackson has returned from injury, the Ravens’ offense has looked back to its original form, scoring 20-plus points in three weeks. New York’s defense has forced zero turnovers in the last four weeks, giving up 24.5 points per game over that span and 329.7 yards per game. Jackson is a must-start this Sunday.

Drake Maye on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals

Despite his recent struggles, Drake Maye has led the New England Patriots to become the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture, with a seven-game winning streak. This streak is likely to continue against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has had difficulty defending tight ends, running backs and quarterbacks. Maye is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three running backs

Jonathan Taylor on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs

In the first 12 weeks of the season, Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns. With the pace he is on, he could become the first running back since 1998 to achieve the rushing triple crown. Taylor is a must-start this Sunday.

Travis Etienne Jr. on the road versus the Arizona Cardinals

Travis Etienne Jr. has emerged as the focal point of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense over the past three weeks, averaging 71.7 rushing yards and 16.7 receiving yards per game. He currently ranks among the top 15 in the league for rushing, with a total of 729 yards. Meanwhile, Arizona’s rush defense is ranked 16th in the league. Etienne Jr. is a must-start this Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey at home versus the Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey has been crucial to the San Francisco offense, ranking ninth in receiving yards with 732 and 13th in rushing yards with 707. Facing his former team this week will serve as a motivating factor for him. McCaffrey is a must-start on Monday Night Football.

Top three wide receivers

Puka Nacua at home versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Rams are the winners of five straight and arguably look like early Super Bowl contenders. For this matchup, we are in for an offensive shootout between two high-powered offenses. Puka Nacua isn’t getting the same target volume he had at the start of the season, but he is still the No. 1 option for the Rams’ passing game. Nacua is a must-start this Sunday.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

Few receivers look as unstoppable as Jaxson Smith-Njigba. In 10 games, he’s racked up seven 100-plus receiving yard games. Last week, he posted nine receptions for 105 yards. Tennessee’s secondary is not good against opposing receivers, allowing 21.8 receiving yards per game. Smith-Njigba is a must-start this Sunday.

Tetairoa McMillan on the road versus the San Francisco 49ers

Following his best game as a rookie against the Atlanta Falcons, he posted a season high of 12 targets, eight catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns. This could be another huge week for Tetairoa against the 49ers’ defense, which struggles to get after the quarterback and has allowed the third-most yards to receivers since Week 7. McMillan is a must-start on Monday Night Football.

Top three tight ends

Trey McBride at home versus the Jacksonville Jaguars

For the second week, Trey McBride is someone you need in your lineup. He is in for a favorable matchup against a Jaguars defense that is one of the worst at defending the tight end. McBride is a must-start this Sunday.

Tyler Warren on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs

After a bye week, Tyler Warren is back to being a consistent threat in the passing game and a headache to fantasy owners who don’t have him. The Colts are in contention for first place in the AFC playoff picture against a Kansas City defense that allows a league-high 83 percent completion rate on passes to tight ends. Warren is a must-start this Sunday.

Mark Andrews at home versus the New York Jets

The seven-year veteran continues to be Mr. Reliable for Lamar Jackson, scoring three touchdowns in the three games Jackson has returned from injury. Though his catches and yardage have been low, he has been a red-zone threat. Andrews is a must-start this Sunday.

Top three defenses

Baltimore Ravens at home versus the New York Jets

Baltimore’s defense has looked true to form the last three weeks, giving up only 13.7 points per game and forcing seven turnovers. The New York Jets have benched starting quarterback Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor. The Ravens’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

Tennessee’s offense has looked abysmal throughout the season. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has not lived up to expectations, but there is some blame to go around. The offensive line has allowed a league-high 41 sacks, the receivers have the sixth most dropped passes with 15 and the offense averages a league-low 14.3 points per game. The Seahawks’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

Detroit Lions at home versus the New York Giants

Once again this week, the Giants will be starting Jameis Winston under center. Detroit’s defense is likely to be motivated after a disappointing loss to Philadelphia last week, where they limited them to 16 points. The Lions’ defense is a must-start this Sunday.

