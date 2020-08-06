Church serves up barbecue during plate sale

LAUREL HILL — Barbecue plates were in high demand on Thursday as the Springfield Church of God held its annual plate sale, and cars were already lined up around the building by 11:30 a.m.

Churchgoers of all ages helped make plates and handed them out to customers during the plate sale’s lunchtime version.

“(We’ve been selling) our barbecue plates for $8 each,” said Brenda Brigman, one of the ladies working the plate sale. “We also sell containers for barbecue by itself for the same price.

“The plates come with slaw, baked beans, a roll and a dessert,” added Brigman.

The atmosphere as the workers prepared plates and socialized was one of fellowship.

“We enjoy coming together and fellowship with each other,” said Brigman.

The money raised from the plate sale will go to repairs that have been needed at the church building.

“We had to replace the roof on our church due to its age,” said Brigman. “The money raised today will go to help with the cost of that.”

The church, which held a dinnertime version of the plate sale Thursday evening, also plans to have its annual collard sandwich sale in the fall.

