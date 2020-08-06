Storm help, flooding not a concern

LAURINBURG — Despite the level of damage Hurricane Isaias created as a Category 1 storm along the North Carolina coast, local officials said crews from Scotland County have not been asked to respond to assist with cleanup or any other help.

It also appears to be unlikely that Scotland County will see any ripple effects in the form of major flooding from Isaias.

Hurricane Isaias was predicted to impact the Eastern Carolinas in a big way. However, Scotland and surrounding counties faced minimal damage as the storm, which generated the third-highest high tide ever recorded in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area, quickly came and went.

Still, the county was well prepared.

“Preparedness for a hurricane or tropical storm is truly a team effort by many people in the county,” said Jason Robinson, public information officer with the county. “I have found that everybody in county government pulls together to make sure that the citizens of Scotland County are safe.”

When asked about residual effects from the storm, Robinson added: “We had a little rain but nothing out of the ordinary,. And we are very grateful for that.”

In 2018, Hurricane Florence left an enormous impact on Scotland County. Residents were left to face damage caused by flooding, snapped power lines and fallen trees. Isaias was different since its direction of impact was northerly rather than westerly.

The American Red Cross opened a storm shelter at Scotland High School on Monday. According to Roylin Hammond, Scotland County’s emergency management coordinator, no residents utilized the shelter.

“We opened the shelter based on the prediction from the National Weather Service,” Hammond said. “The storm did not impact Scotland County as much as we originally anticipated.”

There were no reports of power outages, wind damage or flooding.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.