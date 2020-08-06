Charged with looking at

options for monument

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners has started the process to determine whether or not to take down the Confederate monument that sits on county property at the Scotland County Courthouse.

Initially, the county planned to create a 12-member committee. That changed this week.

“At Wednesday’s meeting, we approved all 23 applicants for the Confederate Monument Committee,” said Commissioner Tim Ivey. “That committee will be tasked at looking at all options for the monument — leaving it where it is, moving the monument and where the new location may be, following the state statute on monuments.”

There will also be a representative from the Laurinburg City Council, the Wagram Town Council and the Gibson Town Council on the committee.

”The board also decided to have Robert McPhatter as the chair, with Beacham McDougald as the chair if Mr. McPhatter doesn’t want the position,” said Jason Robinson, Scotland County public information officer.

“They also directed Kevin to find a facilitator to move the process along,” continued Robinson.

It is undetermined at this time how the committee will meet, however, the board did discuss creating a virtual meeting setting for them to discuss the plans for the monument.

Once the meetings are in progress the members of the committee will research and discuss the monument and its eventual outcome.

At this time it has not been determined when the committee will hold its first meeting.

JJ Melton can be reached at jmelton@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.