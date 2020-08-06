Virus lockdown for world’s smallest and rarest wild pigs

NEW DELHI (AP) — Pygmy hogs, the world’s smallest and rarest wild pig, are under a virus lockdown.

Not because of the coronavirus, but because of the first outbreak of African swine fever in India. There is neither a vaccine nor cure for the highly contagious viral disease that has already killed over 16,000 domestic pigs, said Pradip Gogoi, an official at Assam state’s animal husbandry wing.

The shy, 10-inch tall pygmy hogs suffered severe habitat loss and were thought to be extinct in the 1960s. Then in recent decades, a captive breeding program and other conservation efforts have brought the species back.

Now there are nearly 300 animals living in pockets of the northeastern state of Assam, but scientists fear the virus could decimate the still-endangered population.

After authorities confirmed the swine fever outbreak reached India on May 18, scientists virtually locked down the breeding centers and adopted strict precautions, said Parag Deka, who heads the Pygmy Hog Conservation Program run jointly by Indian authorities, U.K.-based Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust and local nonprofit Aaranyak.

“It is very scary,” Deka said. “It can wipe out the whole population.”