Local farmer recognized

LAURINBURG — Davon Goodwin, who is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has now been a North Carolina resident for 10 years and takes pride in his commitment to his community and agriculture.

“I enlisted in the Army Reserve while I was in college,” said Goodwin. “I served in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Goodwin earned a Purple Heart after he was wounded by an improvised explosive device. Soon after, he turned his sights on working the land.

“I first started farming after being injured in Afghanistan in 2010,” said Goodwin “I pursued farming after graduating from UNCP in 2013.”

Goodwin has a bachelor’s degree in biology with a concentration in botany.

“I got my first farming job managing Fussy Gourmet Farms in Raeford,” continued Goodwin. “While managing the 466-acre property for five years, I wanted to start my own operation, so OTL Farms — Off The Land — was started in 2016 on about 35 acres in Raeford.

“We raised hair sheep and Muscadine grapes,” added Goodwin.

In late 2018, Goodwin finally had the opportunity to purchase his first property.

“Me and my wife decided to buy 42 acres on Hwy. 15/501 in Laurinburg,” said Goodwin. “Last year we planted 3 acres of Muscadine grapes and one-half acre of blackberries.

“I’m a member of the Farmer Veteran Coalition and we have just launched a new North Carolina chapter that will serve veteran farmers throughout North Carolina,” he added.

Recently a video documenting his accomplishments was produced by N.C. Farm Bureau.

“NC Farm Bureau is a partner organization with the farmer veteran coalition and that’s how the video came about,” said Goodwin.

“I feel great about the message in the video. I pursued farming because I found it very therapeutic and it was also a way I could still serve my country and community,” added Goodwin. “Like I said in the video, when I put my hands in the dirt it changed me and brought a sense of normalcy back into my life.”

Anyone wishing to view the video can do so by visiting N.C. Farm Bureau’s Facebook page.

