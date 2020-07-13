Maxton police are asking for public’s help

MAXTON — Police here are asking for help in identifying a man caught on video Friday morning trying to break into a convenience store.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. Friday to an alarm at Nic’s Pic Kwik, located at 533 N. Patterson St., after someone tried to break into the store, according to the Maxton Police Department.

The person captured in the store’s surveillance video can be described as a white man with a “thin” build, Chief Na’Shayla Nelson said. The man was driving a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck.

“All information will remain confidential,” a department statement reads in part.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity should call the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667, or contact the department through Facebook Messenger at Maxton Police Department.