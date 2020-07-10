BOE to discuss back to school plan Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will be back at the A.B. Gibson Center in downtown Laurinburg on Monday for its monthly board meeting.

The meeting is the first in-person meeting since April, when it was moved online as a precaution for COVID-19. Despite being in person, the board members will be socially distanced, as well as staff and any public who wish to attend. Scotland County Schools PIO Meredith Bounds added there will be a temperature check and masks are required to attend the meeting.

The biggest topic of the meeting will likely be that of the plans for the upcoming school year. Gov. Roy Cooper has a meeting scheduled for July 17 on if schools will be allowed back in person come fall.

The board will hear the different options that have been touched on during the Committee of the Whole meetings as well as hearing about logistics and other details.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the A.B. Gibson Center at 322 S. Main St. in Laurinburg.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].