The highsand lowsof late …

As always, recent weeks have given us a plethora of highs and lows in Scotland County. Following are a look at some of the more memorable ones:

ATTAWAYTOGO: Congratulations to the first-ever Executive Council for the Scotland County Re-entry Program. Those members are Linda Ross, Chris Mitchell, Demetrius Rainer, Dorothy Tyson, Mitchell Johnson, Pastor Michael Edds, Sheriff Ralph Kersey, James McLean and Melanie Hunt.

SHAME ON YOU: To former Laurinburg Mayor Matthew Block, who was ticketed in Laurinburg this week for driving without a valid license. There’s just no excuse for someone who enjoyed thinking of himself as a community leader to continually put himself on the wrong side of the law, whether it be for speeding or something like this most recent incident.

ATTAWAYTOGO: To Robert Beacham, a former football player at Scotland High School, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Bethel University, who was recently hired as an assistant with the football program at the University of North Alabama.

ATTAWAYTOGO: To 9-year-old Kayden Easterling, who recently donated 12 inches of her hair to the Locks of Love organization.

ATTAWAYTOGO: To Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium for giving out large American flags to 50 area residents just before Independence Day.

SHAME ON YOU: To those who have willingly not participated in the 2020 U.S. Census, costing Scotland County and its communities much-needed federal funding for the next 10 years. It’s still not too late, so just do it.

ATTAWAYTOGO: To the Scotland County Board of Commissioners for creating a new county logo that will go a long way toward assisting with the marketing of the county. Even better, integrating the new logo into all of the avenues that will carry the logo won’t cost the county anything additional.

ATTAWAYTOGO: To those at Partners in Ministry who helped to create 1,000 masks for summer camp children.

SHAME ON YOU: To the Scotland County Board of Commissioners, whose members have been continually stubborn or silent with information about the $575,000 grant it lost … twice. An elected board that collectively operates without transparency is a serious blight on the community it serves.

ATTAWAYTOGO: To Scotland County EMS for hosting a first-ever “hot load” a practice drill with Laurinburg Fire and Cape Fear Valley Air.

ATTAWAYTOGO: To all of the groups — like Old Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church and Church Community Services — that have offered free lunches to those in need around the county.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“There is no such thing as good and bad in the absolute sense. There is only the good and bad — the harm in terms of happiness and suffering — that our thoughts and our actions do to ourselves and others.”