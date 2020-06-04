Reward offered for return of ATV

LAURINBURG — While thousands of Outbackers were enjoying their weekend during the annual Mudbash at Outback ATV Park, others were waking up to find their equipment stolen.

“The four-wheeler that was stolen was actually my boyfriend’s little brother’s,” said Jessica Blackwelder, “However, I am reaching out on his behalf.”

Blackwelder along with her boyfriend are from Greensboro, but made the journey with a group of friends to enjoy the festivities that the Mudbash offered.

“It is a green 2019 Honda Foreman,” said Blackwelder, “But someone could have spray-painted by now. It is on 32-inch Aztex tires, has an aluminum snorkel which also could have been removed and it also has a Wild Boar radiator relocate kit.

“It is also a manual foot shift four-wheeler and it has a 2-inch high lifter lift,” added Blackwelder.

The four-wheeler was stolen sometime early Sunday morning between the hours of 2 and 7 a.m.

“When we woke up Sunday morning, we noticed that one of our friends four-wheelers had been stolen,” said Blackwelder. “We spent all day trying to find it and realized that over seven four-wheelers were also stolen.

“We have now put a $1,000 reward on our missing four-wheeler,” added Blackwelder, “That we will give to anyone that leads us to the four-wheeler. We just really want to find our equipment.”

When it was stolen, the ATV had a tan Ozark Trail cooler on the back.

“Additionally, it had a 7-inch single row light bar on the front and rear bumper,” said Blackwelder.

“Most importantly,” added Blackwelder, One of the front headlights does not work and has water in it.”

A reward is being offered for the return of the four-wheeler.

“Please send leads and tips to my email, [email protected] or call me at 1-336-541-4529,” said Blackwelder. “If you are not comfortable contacting me directly you can call the Scotland County Sheriff Department.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]