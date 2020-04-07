Domino’s isgiving back

LAURINBURG — During a time of the world-wide pandemic, the local Domino’s location is trying to bring light into the community during these dark times.

On Monday, Domino’s announced via Facebook that stores across the nation are banding together to donate 10 million slices of pizza to help the #FeedtheNeed in neighborhoods across the country. Locally, the stores have been working to donate pizzas to first responders as well as giving half-off pizzas.

“We’re doing this in the counties we serve, like Scotland, Robeson, Brunswick, Hoke, Richmond,” said District Manager Jason Lewis. “I know corporate is doing it’s own thing, but we’re just doing something to help the community.”

Lewis added that the stores are doing this because, without the community, they wouldn’t be successful and the store employees are working to make this time a little brighter.

“We’re a part of the community and we’re all feeling the effects of what is going on,” Lewis said. “But we’re in this together. There’s an old saying that ‘today may be dark but tomorrow will be bright,’ and it’s what we’re trying to live by right now, it will get bright again.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].