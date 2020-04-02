LAURINBURG — Restoring Hope of Laurinburg is helping those in need by providing food pick-up sites all over the county.

“We give out a variety of different foods,” said Faye Coates, executive director of Restoring Hope. “We are blessed to have donations from Campbell Soup, local grocery stores, individuals and many other businesses in Scotland County.”

To keep the food program going, donations continue to be urged.

“We always need donations,” said Coates. “We take any food items that can be used to help those in need, non-perishables are best. As long as the food is in date and has not been exposed to extreme heat or cold.”

Restoring Hope depends on its volunteers and invites anyone willing to volunteer to contact the office.

“We are limited on what we can do on a daily basis because it is solely volunteers handing out the food,” said Coates. “We can always use the help, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak we are doing things a little differently. Those interested in volunteering should call the office first.”

The food Program helped feed more than 8,000 families last year.

“We will celebrate our 20th year of being here and serving the community,” said Coates. “We hope to celebrate when our building is complete, hopefully in October. We’ve been working really hard to finish the building.”

Those needing nutritional assistance can contact the Restoring Hope office at 910-276-4460.

Currently, Restoring Hope is making efforts to feed the children in the county. Those 18 and younger needing a meal can pick up food from different locations in the county, Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.

“We have a list of site locations on our website,” said Coates. “We have over 10 different locations around the county to make access easier for the members of our community.”

A organization’s Summer Food Program is also available for those 18 and younger.

Anyone wishing to sign up should contact Sharron Quick at 910-610-9960.

“I’d like to say that this is what a community is supposed to look like,” said Coates. “I would put up our county against any other in the nation. The way our residents always come together and always work hard to take care of their neighbors is truly amazing.”

JJ Melton can be reached at jmelton@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

