Social distancing is rough, but necessary

These days, you will not hear the satisfied squeals of children as they clamor up various jungle gyms at the county’s playgrounds. Fayetteville-Cumberland parks officials decided to close the facilities last week to protect against COVID-19.

They preceded by several days Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide, stay-at-home order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday. That order left the decision on parks up to local officials.

Here in Cumberland County, our leaders did the wise thing. Social distancing to try to maintain 6 feet between one another is not something easily maintained at a playground, most especially by children, who are less susceptible to the virus’ worst effects but, according to some experts, can likely spread it.

Playgrounds in one sense are purpose-designed for children and families to experience together with other families, in close proximity. How many parents that later become friends met at their children’s playground?

The county recreation centers are also closed, but the parks and trails are open. We consider this a reasonable compromise, considering social distancing is much easier to make happen out in nature.

Parks and the role they could play in potentially spreading the deadly coronavirus has caused some concern in our community. Making the rounds of Facebook and NextDoor last weekend was a picture of large group of youths playing sports at the ball fields at Lake Rim Park.

When Parks officials closed the playgrounds, they posted signs at highly visible locations to alert people. The Lake Rim gathering was another reminder that social distancing requires a commitment from all of us. Closings and executive orders will only go so far.

Meanwhile, the playgrounds being closed does place another burden on parents looking to occupy young children. Many parents have already been pressed into the secondary role of home-school teacher, as school buildings remain closed at least until May 15.

Parks officials seem conscious of their challenges and have encouraged people to go to a website that links to different children’s activities that can be done at home. (From the home page, look for “Educational resources for students & citizens.”)

For young children, there are printable PDF coloring sheets of city vehicles, including police cars and sanitation trucks. For older children, there is a long list of things to do at home with the kids. There are links to many virtual activities, ranging from field trips to museum visits, to visits to the zoo and a “classroom” for noted documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.

And this is to say nothing of a stroll, or a bike-ride that families can make through their own neighborhoods, which is very much allowed by the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Hopefully by summer, when we have this coronavirus monster contained, the playgrounds will be filled again with the squeals of children — in plenty of time to enjoy the splash pads.

— The Fayetteville Observer