LOOK OUT FOR BEARS

LAURINBURG — Scotland Motors has created its own twist on the Bear Hunt Challenge that was begun online and is sweeping the nation.

The car dealership will be taking to Facebook and its own website to host a hunt that will support local businesses, restaurants, servers, front-line personnel, emergency services, first responders and health care workers.

“We know people are starting to get a bit of cabin fever and are on Facebook or their computer,” said owner Lee Howell. “We wanted a way to not only promote our online sales, but also help support our locally owned businesses … we had heard of the Bear Hunt for people to find in windows and decided it would be fun to hide bears in the vehicles.”

Those wanting to participate can follow the Scotland Motors Facebook page to learn when the next hunt is going live. When it does, participants can look through the various cars to find which vehicle the bear is hiding in. Once the bear is located, all the participant has to do is comment on the Facebook post with the vehicle number, make and year.

“We have customers across the county and it’s open to everyone,” Howell said. “But the prizes with be supporting local businesses.”

The first Bear Hunt that went live was on Thursday, and the bear was found on the steering wheel of a 2019 Buick Enclave Essence. Howell said the plan is to hold the hunt 10 to 12 times this month, with prices including Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificates for merchants and restaurant certificates.

“For Friday, whoever wins we’ll give them a $50 certificate to whatever local restaurant they want,” Howell said. “But we’ll also be giving a $100 tip to the waitstaff in their name.”

Howell added that he will also be doing some things during the month for health care workers and first responders as well.

The Bear Hunt Challenge originally began with a screen shot of an online post that encouraged people to put bears in their windows. The idea was to get children and parents out of their homes, while maintaining social distancing, and go on a bear hunt — all of which was based on the book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” by Michael Rosen.

Residents across the county, as well as organizations like Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County, are participating in the Bear Hunt.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Bear1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Bear.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Bear2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Bear4.jpg

Scotland Motorsbegins bear huntto assist others