Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services here.

***

NOTICE

— Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many activities and events have been postponed or canceled. If there are items still being listed here that have been affected, please contact The Laurinburg Exchange to notify us.

April 9

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Maundy Thursday Service at 7 p.m.

April 10

— First Baptist Church of Carolina Park will host a “Last Seven Sayings of Jesus” program at 7 p.m. There will be a variety of speakers and the male choir from Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host a Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.

April 11

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host an Easter Sunday Service at 6:30 a.m.. followed by a covered dish breakfast (all are asked to bring juice, fruit, casseroles, donuts, muffins, etc.).

April 17

— Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will host a “Light of a New Decade” program at 7 p.m.

July 12

— Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg, will host a “Musician Appreciation Service” at 4 p.m.

*****

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.