Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Veteran’s Barber Shop on East Bizzell Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons caused $100 damage to a window after a rock was thrown through a window.

LAURINBURG — The owner of a vacant building on East Bizzell Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone caused $150 damage to a window after a rock was thrown through a window.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — The police are investigating a report from Monday that came after someone sold a leased Xbox from Aaron’s then sold to Ned’s Pawn Shop for $40. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department that he had given his account information over to someone who offered to get him more money and they locked him out of his account and used $3,300.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Richard Hathcock, 44, of Wadesboro was arrested Monday for an order for arrested for non-payment of child support. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jerry Brown, 44, of East Vance Street was arrested Monday for possession of recorded device that did not display true name of manufacture and failure to disclose true identity of items for carrying 100 counterfeit DVDs. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Amanda Wright, 31, Rockingham was arrested Tuesday for possession of a stolen property and displaying a fictitious registration. She was also served with warrants from Richmond County for assault and battery, misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. Wright was not given a bond.

