Hospice’s annual golf tournament officially postponed

LAURINBURG — The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted many events in the area, including fundraisers that are essential to the sustainability to area non-profits. One such event is the Scotland Regional Hospice Golf Tournament that has been held annually for 33 uninterrupted years.

Since its inception, the hospice organization’s premier fundraiser has been sponsored each year by Eaton Golf Pride with Scotch Meadows Country Club playing host. This year’s tournament was slated for May 5-6, but North Carolina’s ban of gatherings of 10 or more people in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 put the event’s three decade tradition in jeopardy.

After several discussions about whether to postpone the event or to cancel it altogether, tournament organizers have decided to try again in the fall.

“We would like to have it in late September or early October,” said Bill Hill, long-time hospice supporter and one of the event’s founders. “It will be cooler by then and will give us time to put everything back together.”

Event organizers weighed the pros and cons of cancellation, but in the end, decided to reschedule.

“We examined things like how the economy and charitable giving would be impacted by COVID-19 and how the community’s fall event calendar is likely to be very congested with other area postponements,” explained Deon Cranford, director of public relations at Scotland Regional Hospice. “The decision to move forward was unanimous among the staff, volunteers, and numerous local sponsors.

“The event is run almost entirely by volunteers,” Cranford continued. “Many of them have been involved for years and a few have even participated in the event since it started in 1987. This is more than just a fundraiser to so many of the hospice supporters in the community. I can understand why they would want to do everything possible to avoid cancellation.”

At this time, no date has been set. Event organizers are planning to meet in late June to reevaluate the impact that COVID-19 has had on the community, choose a date, and determine if any changes need to be made to the tournament’s traditional format as a result of the postponement.

Scotland Regional Hospice has already received sponsorships, in-kind contributions, silent auction items, and golfer registrations from dozens of area businesses and individuals. Even when cancellation was a possibility, some supporters made their donations after recommendations were made to suspend all area events. Those actions along with the continued support of Golf Pride influenced the decision to postpone rather than cancel.

“What is unique about this event is its longevity,” Cranford concluded. “For a large, international corporation and a small town non-profit hospice to maintain this type of a relationship for over 30 years is incredible. We can’t thank Golf Pride and Scotch Meadows enough for their support and willingness to move the event. Also, thanks to all of the volunteers and sponsors in the community who make this event possible year after year.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_packages-image.jpg