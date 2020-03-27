Teens set fire in Walmart

Courtesy photo Employees and shoppers were evacuated from Walmart on Thursday evening because of a small fire. Courtesy photo Employees and shoppers were evacuated from Walmart on Thursday evening because of a small fire.

LAURINBURG — The Walmart supercenter in Laurinburg was evacuated Thursday evening just prior to closing time when a fire broke out in or near one of the public bathrooms.

Inquiries about the incident with local management at Walmart were referred to the corporate media relations in Bentonville, Arkansas, where a spokesman would only confirm the incident happened.

“Any specifics will need to come from the local police department,” he said. “I will say the incident did happen, but the area was cleaned and the store reopened (Friday morning.”

According to Laurinburg police Lt. Jeremy White, the incident took place at about 6:45 p.m.

“Four juveniles — two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old — came into the store and took USB cables, opened and ate snacks and then set toilet paper on fire,” White said. “We are unsure if (the fire was set) in an aisle or bathroom — the report disn’t state.”

He added that there was no major damage to the store. The four teens were taken into custody and released to their parents pending charges for larceny and vandalism in juvenile court.

Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen said two engines responded to the fire with Engineers Donald Locklear Jr. and Christ Strickland on duty.

“It was a very small piece of paper, about the size of a napkin, on fire near the electronics center,” he added.

The incident remains under investigation.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

Courtesy photo Employees and shoppers were evacuated from Walmart on Thursday evening because of a small fire. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Walmart.jpg Courtesy photo Employees and shoppers were evacuated from Walmart on Thursday evening because of a small fire.

Four juveniles will be charged