Man shoots self in Golden Corral parking lot

LAURINBURG — A Rockingham man found himself in the hospital Thursday afternoon after accidental shooting himself.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded at around 2:30 p.m. to a call about a possible shooting at Golden Corral. Upon arrival, officers located the 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The report stated the unidentied man, who has a concealed-carry permit, had been trying to take the gun out of the holster to put away before going into the restaurant when the gun went off. It did not disclose where the wound was located.

He was transferred to an out-of-county medical facility and is stable at this time. The wound was considered to be non-life-threatening.

